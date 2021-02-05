Letter: Disagree with some SML residents' claims

Just got done reading the "Surf’s Up at SML" article and can’t disagree more with what these certain SML residents are claiming. I have been living in Huddleston for four years now and disagree with this article wholeheartedly. We aren’t 21-year-old kids running around on wave runners at 70 mph in a local cove or tourists towing their 6-year-old on a tube through the S curve on a Saturday afternoon with no regard for anyone’s safety or personal property.

We are local boat owners who truly love SML and the sport of wakesurfing and are extremely diligent about the safety of our loved ones on our boats as well as the safety of our neighbors. As for Mrs. Saunders, I can’t imagine that a couple of wakesurf boats caused $48,000 worth of damage. We have had a couple floods in 2020 and if I were her I would be looking for another insurance adjuster.