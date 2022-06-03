 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Disappointed in lack of Scott Robertson coverage

Could not be more disappointed in not only the lack of coverage of the 38th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, but, perhaps more so, for your sports department’s lack of basic manners in communicating that decision.

One of the daily highlights for me every year, as former chairperson of the SRM, was neatly arranging the vast Roanoke Times articles on a dedicated bulletin board (appropriately headed MEDIA). The participants, parents, volunteers, coaches and visitors would flock to this colorful arrangement every day.

The SRM continues to make a huge financial impact on the Roanoke Valley. Participants, coaches, families and visitors spend a significant amount of time and resources here during the multiday qualifiers, practice rounds and tournament play. Further, Roanoke Country Club and its premiere golf course is a historical site to hold this tournament and is a showcase for Virginia golf.

I hope you’ll reconsider your disappointing, head-scratching decision in the future.

Clark Colston, Salem

Catch the latest in Opinion

