Letter: Disappointed in the paper

I just began a new subscription of your paper and am disappointed to say the least. One of the first things I saw was the inclusion of Leonard Pitts, a Miami Herald opinion writer who, though an excellent writer, always clung to his myopic view of American culture. He was one of the reasons I chose to cancel my subscription to the Miami Herald when I lived there.

Much more disturbing is the tone of the entire newspaper which is like a tabloid arm of CNN or MSNBC. The article by David Horn about “Why Congress needs to act” is full of assumptions and he made himself both judge, jury and if he could, executioner. Horn ignored your own article about the FBI warnings that trouble was brewing. Little preparation was made. He ignored the fact that YouTube, Twitter and Facebook were used by the radical right to plan the mob mentality. Trump consistently said during the summer and in his capitol speech to protest peacefully. He has condemned the violence.

You also ignored the constant barrage of comments over the past several months by Cuomo and other Democratic leaders that the protests last summer were “mostly peaceful.” That is hogwash. The attacks were on federal buildings, including the Social Security Administration and included fires, theft, and yes, deaths. As a matter of fact, they continue in Portland.