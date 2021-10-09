 Skip to main content
Letter: Disappointing turnout

The Salute to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, who is the recipient of the only Medal of Honor for gallantry and intrepidity during the war in Iraq, was publicized in local newspaper and on local TV channels.

The event was sponsored by the Association of the U.S. Army. The Salute was on Oct. 2 at Crystal Ballroom of the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

The ballroom, as advertised, would accommodate 300 people. Prior to SSgt. Bellavia speaking, the program included gathering music by the Virginia National Guard, presentation of colors by the Color Guard of VMI, the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.

I attended this memorable and very well organized event. However, I was greatly disappointed to see that only 60-70 people were in attendance to honor and thank SSgt. Bellavia for his service to our country and to show their support for our military.

Frank Grant, Roanoke

 

