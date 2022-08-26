Letter: Discipline for students must begin at home

Kate Cassada's guest column Aug. 17 ("Teacher vacancy crisis demands real fixes") was excellent, but I'd like to add one thing.

Teachers are not inclined to stay in the profession when students' behavior is constantly poor and disrespectful. In days gone by, unruly students were required to meet with the "Board of Education" (aka the paddle).

The mere presence of the paddle hanging there told you all you needed to know. Misbehavior could also result in the student being kept after school — what a concept! Somewhere along the line, people (I'm not going into political parties) took discipline out of the schools, and the results are ugly.

I have substitute-taught at public schools and at Roanoke Catholic School. I noticed immediately how much better behaved the students are at RCS. They had much more respect for you, and for each other. In my judgment, this proves that discipline starts at home. If the parent (or, occasionally, parents) don't instill discipline and respect in their children, there is little chance the school will be able to.

Joe Black, Hardy