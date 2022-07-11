 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Discussion, not censorship, would be a better goal

The Roanoke Times recently reported the Roanoke County School Board’s action of passing a more restrictive policy for adding books to school libraries.

According to the article, ”The matter comes after a book, ‘When Aidan Became a Brother,’ was removed from Herman L. Horn Elementary last year, amid debate.” The subject of the book was about a transgender boy who wanted to be a good brother. A parent found the book offensive and complained and the book was removed, thus leading to the current new library policy. 

It is unfortunate that the book was removed. There may be a child and his or her family who would benefit from the book being in the school library and reading it together. This could quite possibly improve their well-being and lead to intelligent discussion. Did anyone think about the needs of others?

The request for this sort of censorship may indicate a lack of wise and thoughtful parenting. If a parent doesn’t want a child to read a certain book, tell the child not to read it and explain why. Better yet, sit down with the child and read the book together and discuss it and explain your thoughts and feelings with your child. That would be a wonderful educational enterprise.

The new restrictive policy, besides being a major burden for librarians, is nothing more than the desire for censorship by myopic conservatives who live in fear of things beyond their realm of imagination. For those on the school board who believe that “They [parents] wanted us to get back to basics,” I would suggest the basics of freedom of thought and an education that addresses real-life hopes and dreams, nurturing children to grow in openness, thoughtfulness, humanity and grace. 

Robert Ward, Roanoke 

