Letter: Dismantle the 'tip line'

For Virginia to remain a state known for its superior education, we must allow all teachers and professors to teach accurate history. Students will use their own critical thinking skills to interpret what has happened in our society when presented with factual history.

The “tip line” is an egregious example used to dissuade teachers from teaching accurate and authentic history. Recently, it has become politically expedient to misrepresent critical race theory and to report on the “tip line” teachers teaching “inherently divisive concepts,” notably, CRT.

CRT, a valid, well-respected legal theory, emerged in the 1970s with the work of eminent scholars including Dr. Derrick Bell of Harvard Law School. Critical race theory examines systemic racism. It studies and analyzes policies and practices that have ensured we white people will have advantage over Blacks. Consider this example: In the 1930s, local maps were marked with “red lines” denoting predominantly Black neighborhoods that were considered substandard or “hazardous.” The Home Owners’ Loan Corp. and Federal Home Loan Bank Board denied any loan application in a “redlined district.” Analysis showed that Black people blocked from acquiring mortgages could not own their own homes, thus denying the possibility to accumulate wealth through homeownership. Less property tax resulted in poorly funded schools.

White people have gained privilege merely because these policies have been embedded in our institutions, regardless of whether we “pulled ourselves up by the boot straps.” They had privilege when the GI Bill allowed white soldiers returning from World War II to get veteran’s loans for education and mortgages, but disallowed Black soldiers. They gained privilege when the Social Security Act of 1932 denied participation to domestic workers, self-employed people and tenant farmers. The meaning of white privilege becomes clear when examined at the systemic level.

Please dismantle the “tip line” immediately. We will lose our most highly educated teachers if they are demeaned.

Virginia Sweet, Ph.D., Roanoke