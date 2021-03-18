 Skip to main content
Letter: Diversity
Letter: Diversity

Will Rogers was a very wise man, and I am sure he recognized the cultural and ethnic diversity of this nation, unlike some white supremacist who probably flunked grade school history. Here is a short list of the people who came to our land. I'll try to list them as they appeared. I may be a little off.

The Native Americans were first, then the Spanish who called them Indians, then the English and the French, then the Blacks from different areas of Africa. Black Americans brought with them knowledge that helped diversify our agriculture. Will Rogers might have commented that they were great cooks but didn't always make good servants. They kind of resented being treated like slaves.

Eventually people from all over Europe would come to our shores. Later Chinese laborers would help build our railroads and the Japanese would help show us how to build better cars. We all have work to make this a better nation. We just need to ignore some of our differences.

We elected a nice old man with political experience, not a game show host. In our history we have come through some difficult times. Now is the time to work together and recognize the many talents that different people have brought to this nation.

Frank Mathews, Radford

 

