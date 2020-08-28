Letter: Do lives really matter?

Lives don’t matter to radical Islamist suicide bombers. Not even their own. They are promised a reward in their hereafter for killing, and they are celebrated as martyrs by admirers in the here now. Suicide bombings have become routine. Power masquerading as religion.
Lives don’t matter to Mexican drug lords who indiscriminately kill to control the flow of drugs into the U.S. They slaughter competitors, police, politicians, anyone who dares get in their way. They rule by terror.
Lives don’t matter to inner-city gang members who wantonly murder for drug distribution territory. They are not killing for sport. They are killing for drug money. They are enriched by warfare on our city’s streets. It’s not gun violence. It’s not racial violence. It’s drug money violence now used as a cover for anarchy and devious political ambitions.
Lives obviously matter less than power to many politicians. Those who ignore the issues of drugs and policing and the root causes of violence. When was the last time you remember a Democrat politician speak of the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from drug overdose and drug distribution warfare as they pander for votes? Defund this. Bad mouth them. Boycott that. Blame the police. Blame Republicans.
There will be no peace in the cities with this damnable profit motive to kill. Society has a stark choice: Either work our way to a fully employed, purposeful, proud, racially color-blind society that respects the law and those that propound and enforce it; or sit back and let our Democrat controlled cities continue on their slippery slope to anarchy and lose the entire country. Life matters. Freedom matters. Liberty matters. Safe cities matter. Educating our youth matters. These are foundationally important to every citizen.
Lives do matter to the mothers and kin we see tearfully wailing all over the land. Lives do matter to the youngsters too young to hate and too old for blissful disregard. Lives do matter to lawful members of society who wish to go about their business unafraid.
Yes. Lives do matter.
PAUL BOYENGA
DALEVILLE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!