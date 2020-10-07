Letter: Do research before making assumptions

In the public sphere, one benefit advances in technology have provided is the ability to keep tabs on what our elected officials are doing and saying. There are multiple 24-hour news networks, countless watchdog groups, and a number of transparency advocates who publish the votes, comments, and actions of elected officials online for all to see.
That is why it is disappointing to read two recent letters to the editor from authors who did not use the mountains of public information about their representative to inform their opinion. To summarize, basically three assertions were made in these letters: Rep. Ben Cline is not transparent, not a leader, and not bipartisan.
Now I’d like to lay out the actions Rep. Cline has taken since being elected in 2018 on each of these issues.
Transparency: Rep. Cline has held over 30 public town hall meetings, opened more offices for constituent services than any other Virginia Representative, and sponsored legislation to increase transparency in lobbying and public spending. This information can be verified on cline.house.gov, townhallproject.com, and congress.gov.
Leadership: Rep. Cline was the first freshman Republican to have a bill signed into law, he was named the ranking member on the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, and he was given the “Spirit of Enterprise” Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for his leadership in the business community. This information can be verified on cline.house.gov, congress.gov, and uschamber.com.
Bipartisanship: This might be where the previous authors missed the mark the most. Rep. Cline has passed five bills with bipartisan co-sponsors, signed on to over 100 pieces of legislation with Democrat co-sponsors, and recently introduced a sweeping bipartisan transparency and anti-corruption legislative package with Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN). This information can be verified on phillips.house.gov and congress.gov.
We all have busy lives and most of us prioritize spending time with our families or building a career over worrying about politics. However, with the easy access to information on public officials, it might be more useful to civil discourse if we all challenged ourselves to research a subject before making assumptions.
CHARLIE NAVE
ROANOKE
