Letter: Do something about gun issue
Letter: Do something about gun issue

Another shooting in a Knoxville, Tennessee high school.

Shootings between cars on an interstate.

A policeman mistaking his gun for a Taser.

Shootings in Atlanta, Boulder, South Carolina.

Nearly every day; every single week.

How many people do we have to lose to gun violence before something is done about gun control?

Does the 2nd amendment really include automatic weapons?

Do people REALLY need an automatic weapon?

WHY are people so afraid of background checks?

PLEASE let's do something about this gun issue!

Kathy Arle, Salem

 

