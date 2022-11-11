Letter: Do the numbers support the newspaper's liberal slant?

Well, the Roanoke Times almost did it again the other day [Nov. 4] when they batted an impressive .833 (five out of six) on the editorial page, coming close to their perfect record of a few weeks ago of an awe-inspiring clean sweep!

Of course I’m referring to the number and percentage of liberal-leaning letters to the editor, cartoons, columns, commentaries, editorial rants, etc. appearing on the editorial page compared to more conservative/Republican posts. The most over the top and odious example was the “cartoon” portraying the three “see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil” monkeys labeled GOP pertaining to the Paul Pelosi attack with a clearly marked MAGA hat positioned nearby, thereby inferring that Republicans either were responsible for the violence and/or were silently agreeing with it.

I’m assuming (I know, I know) that Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other papers across the country, is a typical company which is tuned in to the tenor of the communities where it operates and therefore has done extensive demographic research in order to learn as much as possible about the interests, beliefs, customs, history, etc. pertaining to their particular readership. By the way, if they haven’t it says volumes about their leadership.

If they have done some digging into exactly who (and what) their readers are all about, I certainly would like to know the results since I’ve always thought that since the majority of the elected officials in Roanoke and the surrounding counties are Republicans and the city of Roanoke is solidly Democrat that, given the populations of the two entities, the majority of the Times readers would probably lean Republican. Carrying this “assumption” to its (il)logical(?) conclusion I can think of no earthly reason why the Times insists on consistently spouting liberal positions when their readers would probably not agree with them. I certainly understand the desire to present opinions which espouse different viewpoints; however, a more balanced stance would be fairer and intellectually appropriate — especially when I keep reading that the Times is proud to be the “voice” of the region.

If the Times does have this data I would hope you would make it public so if it turns out I’m wrong and most of the Times readers are not Republican/conservative/independent, at least I’d feel better knowing you have a legitimate reason for your editorial/opinion stances, and that — once again — I’m in the minority!

Dennis Crowley, Roanoke