Letter: Do we really need a new bus station?

Do we need a bus station?

“Go with original bus plan” (Oct. 14 letter) is half right. Developing the Campbell Avenue bus station for high-rise commercial use is a winner for taxpayers and downtown ambiance.

But the real issue is, do we really need a bus station at all? Think of it: Most bus passengers catch their bus on a street corner, which has no roof and no matter what the weather.

This applies to school buses as well as Valley Metro. A few bus stops have flimsy plexiglass shelters that are not heated and boast simple benches, but there aren’t many of them.

There’s no reason why bus patrons can’t board buses parked along a public sidewalk, say, between Jefferson Street and Second Street. Yes, there are a few curb cuts, driveways and fire hydrants in those two blocks.; but at least 20 buses could be legally accommodated in that area. Anyone waiting more than 10 or 15 minutes could stand on the Amtrak platform in inclement weather between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. where there are no Amtrak trains using it. Greyhound and Smart Way buses could use the parking ramp on the parking garage next door to Campbell Court or one across the street if desired.