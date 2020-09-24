 Skip to main content
Letter: Do you want socialist utopia?
Letter: Do you want socialist utopia?

If you are a thinking person, a shrinking species, you have no doubt discovered that truth and reality in the Biden campaign are irrelevant. Their statements do not originate in the brain but in their ideology which is driven by emotion. And while emotion is a wonderful servant, it is a terrible master. Joe, after three months of silence finally had to recognize the danger of the "protesters" (scofflaws). His remarks were obviously influenced by his poll numbers and had nothing to do with a change of heart. If this anarchy was not instigated by the Democrats they at least encouraged it. They think that if Joe is elected they will be able to turn it off, not realizing it is out of control.

And they conveniently overlook the healthy condition of the economy before the pandemic hit (which somehow Trump was responsible for) and the improvement as the pandemic recedes. You may also have noticed that most of what Joe promises to do Donald has already done. Can you think of one positive thing Biden has accomplished during his long residency in the swamp?

Bernie and his socialist friends (and you know they will be in charge if Biden is elected) keep finding new rights that people have. Socialist utopia is to receive entitlements from the government. Is that really what you want? Dependence on the government allows them to control us. That doesn't describe the country I was fortunate enough to grow up in.

DANIEL ESAU

ROANOKE

