Letter: Do your job, Mr. President

On March 18, President Trump declared himself a “wartime” President against a deadly enemy and promised to use the resources at his disposal to combat it. To date, this war has caused over 8 million American casualties including more than 240,000 deaths. We continue to suffer between 120,000-145,000 casualties a day and more than 1,000 deaths. Yet, the Commander in Chief of this war not only denies responsibility and refuses to change strategy but, along with his Republican allies, claims victory and now completely ignores this national emergency.

What if the United States were engaged in a military war that claimed this many American lives and this many American casualties without any discernible progress toward defeating the enemy? What if every day we continued to see these casualties and deaths of our troops rise and our enemy grow ever-stronger? Would we then question the strategy of our Commander in Chief? Would we then wonder what kind of “victory” we have achieved? Would we then demand some semblance of accountability?