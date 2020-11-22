 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Do your job, Mr. President
0 comments

Letter: Do your job, Mr. President

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On March 18, President Trump declared himself a “wartime” President against a deadly enemy and promised to use the resources at his disposal to combat it. To date, this war has caused over 8 million American casualties including more than 240,000 deaths. We continue to suffer between 120,000-145,000 casualties a day and more than 1,000 deaths. Yet, the Commander in Chief of this war not only denies responsibility and refuses to change strategy but, along with his Republican allies, claims victory and now completely ignores this national emergency.

What if the United States were engaged in a military war that claimed this many American lives and this many American casualties without any discernible progress toward defeating the enemy? What if every day we continued to see these casualties and deaths of our troops rise and our enemy grow ever-stronger? Would we then question the strategy of our Commander in Chief? Would we then wonder what kind of “victory” we have achieved? Would we then demand some semblance of accountability?

The absence of a national strategy to combat a national emergency has failed. Unless we develop an effective strategy as these coronavirus waves continue to destroy lives and impede our economic well-being, we will lose this war to an implacable enemy. Let the White House legal team continue to investigate alleged election irregularities if they exist. In the meantime, shouldn’t we expect the president to continue to carry out his duties to all citizens of the United States? Is there any greater responsibility than protecting the health, safety and welfare of the public? Stop sulking and do your job, Mr. President.

Laurent Boetsch, Lexington

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Promises not kept

Margaret Love ("Don't blame Trump for virus," Nov. 11 letter) claimed "President Trump has made good on every single promise that he told the …

Letters

Letter: Read a history book

This is in response to Julie Markovitz's Oct. 11 letter ("Why dump monument there?). First of all, you need to read a real history book on Sou…

Letters

Letter: The elderly are suffering

Judith Graham’s article entitled “A resilience to trauma” in your Oct. 31 edition honestly speaks about the strengths of our elderly. They are…

Letters

Letter: Shatter the denial

Words cannot describe the horror of the high percentage of Americans that use the low percentage of Americans that die from COVID to deny that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert