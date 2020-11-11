Letter: Documenting protests on social media

It was highly upsetting to hear that these so-called peaceful protesters were being released as soon as they were arrested. I suspect the Communist mayors or even governors thought they were getting over on our President but I was delighted to see that the mug shots of these individuals are public record and what they were picked up for is for all to see. Seems they are having trouble finding jobs after social media gets done with them.
"Here I am setting the police department on fire." Here I am cussing out police officers, throwing bricks at them and holding signs saying defund the police." "Here I am waving a Communist flag and screaming I hate America," "oh and here I am breaking windows and an arm full of new sneakers just before I set the place on fire" "and this one. the mug shot they got of me looking all mean and nasty just before the mayor made 'em let us all go."
Funny huh? It's not too funny when ya go to get a job and a barber won't hire ya to sweep the floor. Ya see? When ya put those acts on social media, it's there to stay forever. This is who ya are for all to see. And when ya get your commie friends on live feeds, it's documented as to who's device, where you were at and what you were a part of. That buddy of yours with "PRESS" written in crayon on their shirt and bicycle helmets are coloring a sweet picture of who you really are. Moms and Dads, all that college money you've thrown away on that kid? Kiss it goodbye. Oh CHILDREN??? We will have OUR JUSTICE and you can keep the PEACE. You can say you did it to yourself when ya can't buy a job at a burger joint, certainly not at what you got that degree for. Kids, PFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!
Vincent Carver, Vinton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!