Letter: Documents went through Roanoke

The editorial in the August 26 Roanoke Times ("The night train") claimed that the documents bearing the Tennessee Governor's signature giving final approval to the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (women's suffrage) in 1920 was mailed on trains that passed through Virginia on the CSX (nee Chesapeake and Ohio Railway) route through Covington, Clifton Forge, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Charlottesville, but this is inconsistent with a statement later in the editorial that the train from Nashville was supposed to arrive in Washington at 12:30 a.m. This inconsistency was revealed by reference to passenger train schedules in the 1915 and 1921 issues of the Official Guide of the Railways, each of which lists schedules for all U.S. passenger trains. The two issues bracket the event of 1920 and show no applicable schedule changes between those two dates.

Both of these guides show that no trains on the Chesapeake and Ohio route had a 12:30 a.m. arrival time in Washington. Instead, the guides show that the Memphis Special picked up a sleeping car from Nashville at Chattanooga and continued through Knoxville, Bristol, Roanoke, Lynchburg and scheduled into Washington at 12:30 a.m. (with the sleeper continuing on to New York). This route for a sleeping car is a good indication that this same route would be a logical route for important mail between Nashville and Washington.