I am a Catholic and find it abhorrent that the Los Angeles Dodgers invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be a group honored by the Dodger organization for very limited charitable work among AIDS patients mixed with gross obscenities aimed at Catholic nuns and religion in general.

This should be of concern to all Christians because of the group's mocking of Christian values but especially in their mocking of Catholic nuns.

Here are a few facts the Dodgers should consider.

There are approximately 80 million Catholics in the United States and probably fewer than 1,000 or so Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Over the years Catholic nuns have taught millions of students in the U.S. and today there are 5,920 Catholic schools in the U.S. and 221 Catholic colleges and universities. Many of these schools have nuns as teachers.

Today there are 600 Catholic hospitals and 1,400 Catholic long-term care centers in the U.S., most of which can treat AIDS patients. Plus, over 160 Catholic charity centers that provide services in over 2,600 locations that can treat people with AIDS, including those with housing and mental health issues. Mother Teresa opened hospices in Greenwich Village in New York City, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco that help AIDS patients.

So the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are supposedly being honored for their charitable work while the Dodgers ignore their gross bigotry. How can such a small group of men dressed as nuns and then mocking religious practices command such honors. This is insanity.

Consider the facts and I can see no other conclusion than the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a monumental mistake.

Dick Robers, Roanoke