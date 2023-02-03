I read with interest the rather lengthy (greater than one half page) article Titled "Biden's report card" in the Jan. 23 opinion page of The Roanoke Times. Any objective individual who read this article would have to wonder about the objectivity of a newspaper that would print the article. The author stated the following: “He’s earned solid ‘A’ halfway through term”; if the president's performance has earned an "A," it is obvious the no-fail grading system is alive and well.