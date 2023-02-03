I read with interest the rather lengthy (greater than one half page) article Titled "Biden's report card" in the Jan. 23 opinion page of The Roanoke Times. Any objective individual who read this article would have to wonder about the objectivity of a newspaper that would print the article. The author stated the following: “He’s earned solid ‘A’ halfway through term”; if the president's performance has earned an "A," it is obvious the no-fail grading system is alive and well.
With millions of individuals illegally crossing the border in the first two years, inflation reaching a 40-year high, crime out of control, shortage of baby food, strategic petroleum supply at the lowest level in years and military stockpile at a dangerously low level, it is unbelievable that the “A” report would be taken seriously by any objective individual.
Tom Starnes, Radford
Editor's note: The article was part of a point-counterpoint on the opinion page. The second article was titled "The president deserves a 'D' for foreign policy."