Letter: Does Cline revere the Constitution, really?

Just days after Donald Trump hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the notorious anti-Semite Kanye West and the notorious Holocaust-denying White Nationalist Nick Fuentes, 6th District Rep. Ben Cline told a town hall meeting in Shenandoah County that he will support Trump if the former president is again the Republican candidate for president in 2024.

Cline likes to talk about how devoted he is to the United States Constitution. He considers it a point of pride to carry a copy of the Constitution in his pocket wherever he goes.

So surely Cline — who called Trump “our great president” six months after his term ended; who boasted about his endorsement from Trump in his 2022 reelection campaign and included it in his campaign advertising; who accepted a $5,000 campaign donation from Trump’s “Save America” PAC — must be feeling furious and betrayed that Trump has publicly declared that he wants to terminate the Constitution in order to be reinstated as president.

At least Cline ought to be.

Ever since he was elected to Congress in 2018, local media have been too often willing to let Cline skate without answering tough questions — about Trump and many other matters.

So let me suggest the following questions for the congressman:

Is it OK with you if someone who takes an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States thinks it can be terminated at his convenience?

Do you stand by your statement of Nov. 29 that you will support Trump if he is the Republican candidate for president in 2024?

Gene Zitver, Lexington