Letter: Does Del. March know her own district?

After listening to freshman Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, on public radio March 3, I wrote her the following letter:

Dear Del. March,

I listened, twice today, to your interview on WVTF. You were speaking about your bill and your disappointment that homeschoolers would not be able to participate on public school teams. You said there was not a level playing field. You said that you represent both Floyd and Pulaski and that neither of these areas had rec teams for young athletes, only high school athletics.

I can't speak for Pulaski, but as a resident of Floyd since 2004, I can verify that we have had and still have rec teams. Both of my sons played rec ball.

So ... either you lied about Floyd not having rec teams for kids, or you don't know your own district. Neither of these is a good answer as to why you would claim such a thing.

Why did you? Are you just learning to be a politician? This really does demand an answer.

Rob Neukirch, Floyd