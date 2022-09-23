Letter: Don’t sacrifice Appalachia yet again

To add to Russell Chisholm’s excellent commentary ("MVP is dead; Sen. Warner should realize it," Aug. 31), Mountain Valley Pipeline’s problems do not result from a slow permitting process. Their problem is that they are unwilling or refuse to follow the law. I think Joe Manchin wants legislation to exempt them from the law. That means we in Appalachia must give them our safety, our drinking water, and our homes and farms.

Appalachia is not willing to be sacrificed again. Don’t tell us we must live on top of such a high explosion risk made with rusty pipe that is not installed properly on slopes so steep they are already slipping without tree cover. Joe Manchin’s rich, cozy friends would not accept living with this. They won’t have to pay for the economic disaster of losing the purest water in the world. They probably don’t even notice the scenic beauty that drives part of our economy.

Appalachia is not willing to give up the modest protections that the law provides! It is those laws, not the permitting process, that have stopped MVP. The courts sort out frivolous lawsuits in short order; MVP is six years behind on a three-year project because they are dangerously incompetent and unwilling to comply with the law. Don’t sacrifice Appalachia to the scofflaw because he has a lot of money.

Bob Peckman, Roanoke