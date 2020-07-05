For 41 months the President of the United States has increasingly demonstrated his unfitness for his office and that he poses an existential threat to our republic and constitution.
Now, with his response to our national civil unrest over the deaths of our fellow citizens of color at the hands of law enforcement officers, he has shown that he is indeed an imminent, most dangerous threat to our nation. How can his family, his advisers, his party and his supporters stand by and let him continue his nation wrecking words and actions?
We as a nation are better than the words and actions of the President. We are a nation that will not tolerate some of our citizens being murdered by the same institutions put in place to protect us. We cannot allow our President to divide us and set us against each other.
FLOYD CHILDRESS
CHRISTIANSBURG
