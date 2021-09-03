Letter: Don't blame Biden

Finally, a president who tells it the way it is!

Joe Biden is vilified and takes the brunt of (convenient) "venom," from political rivals, who would not admit that he has finally taken a step in the right direction. If not willing to admit that, they point out the "way it was done," notwithstanding that Afghanistan's president, along with his whole cabinet, fled the country (undoubtedly taking whatever corrupt funds they accumulated).

The Afghan troops equipped and trained by the U.S. to the tune of trillions of dollars simply caved in without a whimper.

We should never have been there in the first place, should not have stayed so long, and cannot hold the hand of any foreign country's populace that seem to think the American people are totally responsible for their welfare.

Afghan is known as the "Graveyard of Empires," for very good reason; it has never got beyond its tribalism and "graft."

Do not blame Biden — he is simply undertaking the ultimate responsibility of a mess he inherited.

Left to the previous administration, the buffoon Donald Trump would have simply added fuel to the fire, subject to which way the wind was blowing.