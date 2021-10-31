Letter: Don't blame Virginia Tech football fans

Virginia Tech enjoys a stellar reputation for its fan base, rated at the top of the nation for alumni loyalty and happiness.

Much of this may be attributed to the student experience on campus, Saturday tailgates, and the best entrance in all of college football.

However, the student and fan experience has greatly diminished this year because of changes made by the athletic department.

What's appalling is they have placed blame on the students. In a letter to students, [athletics director] Whit Babcock called their behavior "selfish, inappropriate and embarrassing."

Maybe he could join the students looking in the mirror for a reality check.

I'm not defending obnoxiousness, but students have always been pretty rowdy at games. Tech promotes "Enter Sandman" and Lane Stadium as one of the toughest venues to play.

Much thanks to the students. Certainly, no opposing team is worried about the noise my mother makes, who has been coming to games the last 40 years.

This year has been marred by a less than stellar rollout of e-tickets. Wait times to get in the stadium for paying fans have been up to an hour.