Letter: Don't blame Virginia Tech football fans

Virginia Tech enjoys a stellar reputation for its fan base, rated at the top of the nation for alumni loyalty and happiness.
Much of this may be attributed to the student experience on campus, Saturday tailgates, and the best entrance in all of college football.
However, the student and fan experience has greatly diminished this year because of changes made by the athletic department.
What's appalling is they have placed blame on the students. In a letter to students, [athletics director] Whit Babcock called their behavior "selfish, inappropriate and embarrassing."
Maybe he could join the students looking in the mirror for a reality check.
I'm not defending obnoxiousness, but students have always been pretty rowdy at games. Tech promotes "Enter Sandman" and Lane Stadium as one of the toughest venues to play.
Much thanks to the students. Certainly, no opposing team is worried about the noise my mother makes, who has been coming to games the last 40 years.
This year has been marred by a less than stellar rollout of e-tickets. Wait times to get in the stadium for paying fans have been up to an hour.
But these changes are about saving money and making money, forget the personal experience.
Any freshman engineering student could tell you what happens when you bring tens of thousands of fans through a couple of gates with a handful of ticket checkers trying to scan everyone's phone.
The students are allowed just one entrance. Once inside they are herded like cattle through another stifling concourse to get to their seats.
At least they all know what Tech running backs feel like when they hit the line of scrimmage. And if you want to buy a drink, prepare to wait another half hour or quarter of the game thanks to the cashless purchasing. Genius.
Tech shouldn't sell alcohol in the stadium then complain about fans acting like drunken idiots. At least give us a team that doesn't induce drinking. In the fourth quarter, the scoreboard flashes "lose your minds." Well, we have. Just don't blame us.
Scott Gardner, Salem