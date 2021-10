In reply to Ronald Hall's letter (Sept. 25), "Advice questioned," he says he doesn't trust the election system and that the 2020 election was rigged.

Well, Mr. Hal,l after many audits, independent and by the GOP, there is no proof the election was rigged.

You sound like a small child that loses a game and then hollers you cheated. You advise people to stay home on Election Day because their vote doesn't count. Well, stay home, but if you don't vote, don't complain.

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke