Letter: Don't discount Celler's role in 25th Amendment

Reference Oct. 7 editorial, “Virginia’s connection to the 25th Amendment.”

Successful Congressional legislation demands teamwork and bipartisan cooperation, so thank you for spotlighting U.S. Rep. Richard Poff, R-Virginia, who you said was an architect of the 25th Amendment, the 1967 law that is much discussed today.

Presidential succession is the guidance offered in the 25th, and the 45th U.S. president’s erratic behavior and less-than-complete health reports has compelled scholars and pundits to consider whether this law could be applied.

In praising local legislator and judge Poff, do not throw shade on 25th Amendment co-sponsor, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Celler, D-New York, who was longtime chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Being a sponsor, though is not the same thing as being an architect,” said the editorial. Damning with such faint praise is foul.

Instead, “Manny Celler played a critical role in the passage of the 25th Amendment,” Senate co-sponsor Birch Bayh of Indiana told me in a June 2018 statement. “His [Celler’s] wisdom and experience and his patience and knowledge of the legislative process eventually led us to a unanimous conference report.