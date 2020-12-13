 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't feel sorry for hospitals and insurers
Letter: Don't feel sorry for hospitals and insurers

I'm responding to the opinion piece by Joshua Shane Martin ("Let capitalism solve the mask debate," Dec. 2) in which he proposes holding people legally liable for not wearing a mask and spreading COVID-19 with the resulting disastrous financial impact on health insurance companies and medical facilities.

I won't even comment on the legal intricacies of singling out one individual out of currently 13.8 million known positive carriers of COVID-19 to find them solely legally liable.

I just find it ironical that today's issue of The Wall Street Journal has a front-page article in their Business & Finance section titled "Hospital stocks rise, along with COVID-19" in which the article states that Tenant Healthcare Corp. and HCA Healthcare Inc. stock has risen 21% versus the S&P's 11%.

The second article reports that UnitedHealth Group Inc., a health insurance company, has released its full-year guidance for 2020 and said it expects to record a full-year profit in 2021. The company expects a profit of $257 BILLION (my emphasis) in 2020 with adjusted earnings of $16.50 a share. Its 2021 earnings are expected to be $277 BILLION with per-share earnings of $17.75 to $18.25.

The company expects COVID-19's impact to be approximately $1.80 per share.

Let's have sympathy for those who suffer or die from COVID-19 but I don't think we need to feel sorry for the health care providers and insurers. Their medical staff and employees, yes.

Full disclosure: I faithfully wear a mask, practice social distancing (I haven't held my significant other's hand since March), wash my hands frequently and use sanitizer religiously.

Kenneth Ferguson, Roanoke

 

