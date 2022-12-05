Letter: Don't give shooters the attention they want

I am disappointed in The Roanoke Times for including the name and picture of the man who shot the [UVa] football players. You are just encouraging a future shooter by giving this shooter his moment of fame.
Alan Hale, Vinton
I am disappointed in The Roanoke Times for including the name and picture of the man who shot the [UVa] football players. You are just encouraging a future shooter by giving this shooter his moment of fame.
Alan Hale, Vinton
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.