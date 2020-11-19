Letter: Don't judge all by one experience

This is in reference to Frank Longaker's letter of Nov. 5, "Protesters didn't spit on Vietnam vets." My husband was a 20-year Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. When he arrived in San Francisco on the way home, he was spat on in the airport as well as jeered and heckled.
He was proud of his service although it cost him his health. He was finally declared 100% disabled and died in 1993. His name was Ronald L. Berry and please do not judge all veterans by your experience.
Brenda Berry, Lexington
