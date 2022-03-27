Letter: Don't let a phone call steer your Medicare decisions

Telephone solicitors are a major concern, especially for the older population.

As a licensed life and health insurance broker for more than 15 years, I assist individuals with their Medicare plan decisions.

Volunteer counselors at the Local Office on Aging are one option for assistance in deciding on Medicare plans. Another choice is a licensed certified life and health broker living and working in your community. A broker, by definition, represents the client and not the insurance company. Brokers who are members of the National Association of Health Underwriters abide by a Code of Ethics embracing the client's “best interests, respecting their clients trust and treating all parties fairly and honestly.” Access a list of agents in your area at https://nahu.org/looking-for-an-agent/find-an-agent.

Brokers selling Medicare products must complete Medicare’s annual certification each year prior to the Medicare Annual Election Period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7). This is a multi-hour course and exam a broker passes to sell these plans.

Dan Casey’s column also mentions the many choices of Medicare plans. This is a personal decision and should be made with considerable thought and input from an expert source — and absolutely not on a 15-minute phone call.

Medicare Advantage is a viable choice for many people. More than 26 million Medicare beneficiaries (42% of all Medicare beneficiaries) were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans in 2021. It is estimated by 2025 that 50% of Medicare beneficiaries are expected to be enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. Medicare Part B premium for 2022 is $170 a month; adding a Medigap policy plus a drug plan for someone at age 65 is around $130 a month. Many beneficiaries don’t want to or can’t afford that monthly cost, especially on a fixed income. A low cost or “zero” premium Medicare Advantage plan offers maximum out-of-pocket limits to a beneficiary’s potential health care costs, providing some “extras” original Medicare does not.

Whatever your decision, I encourage consumers not to make that decision with a phone call from someone in another state, reading from a script and making recommendations based on your ZIP code. Take advantage of your local experts. Schedule an appointment to discuss what Medicare plan option works best for you.

Lynn Atkinson, Roanoke, Professional Development Chair, Southwest Virginia VAHU Virginia Association of Health Underwriters