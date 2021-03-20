 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't let telecoms write the rules
“Pandemic highlighted urgency to get Virginians broadband, and the General Assembly is investing,” Amy Friedenberger’s article on Feb. 21 rightly targets broadband affordability and the influence of the major internet providers in limiting competition. The telecoms’ monopoly position makes it difficult for local alternatives to access funding to reach families that the telecoms have no financial incentive to serve.

Municipal broadband authorities, which offer less costly and more sustainable alternatives, have been stymied by a regulatory environment in Virginia which is one of the three most onerous in the country, according to a BroadbandNow report.

Virginia is one of 19 states with laws designed to shield the biggest internet service providers from competition. In the states where municipal broadband operates without these legislative roadblocks, internet service is less expensive on average and those services are available to more people.

In Virginia, the telecom industry counts among the largest campaign donors, totaling nearly $8 million in the 2018/19 electoral cycle, according to VPAP (much more significant than the amount cited in the article). This largesse facilitated the telecom industry lobby’s ability to place a number of its representatives on the Broadband Advisory Council charged with overseeing Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant application reviews. If Virginia is serious about closing the gap between the haves and the have nots, politicians shouldn’t let the telecoms write the rules.

Michael Deal, Vienna

 

