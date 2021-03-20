Letter: Don't let telecoms write the rules

“Pandemic highlighted urgency to get Virginians broadband, and the General Assembly is investing,” Amy Friedenberger’s article on Feb. 21 rightly targets broadband affordability and the influence of the major internet providers in limiting competition. The telecoms’ monopoly position makes it difficult for local alternatives to access funding to reach families that the telecoms have no financial incentive to serve.

Municipal broadband authorities, which offer less costly and more sustainable alternatives, have been stymied by a regulatory environment in Virginia which is one of the three most onerous in the country, according to a BroadbandNow report.

Virginia is one of 19 states with laws designed to shield the biggest internet service providers from competition. In the states where municipal broadband operates without these legislative roadblocks, internet service is less expensive on average and those services are available to more people.