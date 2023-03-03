My daddy nailed a piece of paper to the outhouse and taught me how to shoot when I was 10.

We went to target practice at my great-uncle’s house near Speedwell, where the best marksmen got a slug of moonshine.

I still keep a .22, mostly for squirrels, but it’s not a measure of my courage or strength.

I’m not a gun nut. I don’t oppose gun ownership, but more innocent people will die unless we stop the gun lobby from bribing Congress.

We need stronger gun laws!

You can learn who’s giving campaign money to your state legislator or congressman at Open Secrets (www.opensecrets.org).

Write your state legislators, your congressman and senator and let them know where you stand.

Then maybe more of us will die a peaceful death. It’s worth a try.

Kyle Noble, Independence