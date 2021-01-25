 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't limit solar to farms
Letter: Don't limit solar to farms

Reading today's article "Solar farm on agenda" (Jan. 14), while I am happy to see solar energy progressing in our area, I am still a bit disappointed in the emphasis on solar "farms." I understand the advantage to farmers in gaining a source of reliable revenue, and I have no quarrel with sheep sharing the ground with solar panels. However, why are we not emphasizing using existing developed infrastructure, such as roofs and parking lots, rather than natural landscapes?

A parking lot shaded by solar panels might be appreciated by people who don't want to heat up their vehicles. I would imagine the revenue gained from the solar panels would pay for any liability insurance required. Big box stores should at least be able to pay their electric bill by covering their roofs with solar panels.

As the happy owner of solar panels on the roof of my house, I do know that the startup cost or their house location makes that impossible for many, but I hope that Virginia will make it possible for community solar to gain traction.

Kristin Peckman, Roanoke

 

