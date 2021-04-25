 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't mess with the federal government
Letter: Don't mess with the federal government

Congratulations to the federal government for recently adding protection from future development of much-needed acreage in the Jefferson National Forest.

Is the Mountain Valley Pipeline developers legal team paying attention? You don't mess with the federal government.

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke

 

