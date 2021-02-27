Letter: Don't park in front of the fast charger

I have many opinions about issues near and far, but in this letter, I would just like to help folks understand the meaning of the “Electric Vehicle” space downtown on Market St. across from Billy’s. That is NOT a parking space. It is the ONE space for the ONLY public fast charger in the city. So if you park there “just for a minute”—or for a leisurely lunch—you are most likely disappointing and infuriating someone who drove their electric car downtown to charge it.

To put it another way, imagine pulling into the one gas station in town, nearly on empty, and discovering that somebody parked right in front of the gas pump to go get their hair done. My grandma did that sort of thing in downtown Annapolis 75 years ago, back when the traffic lights were manual: “Officer, could you hold the light? I’m just running in for a loaf of bread.” Good grief, what do you even SAY to such chutzpah? Anyway…I know it’s tempting, but please, just don’t. There’s a whole downtown full of legit spaces to park your car. Thank you from the woman who doesn’t want to freeze to death at the slow charger.