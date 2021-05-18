Letter: Don't take down statues

In response to George Will's article: Misunderstanding Patriotism:

I concur. However, with a few points to add: I have been saddened profoundly by our young people's as well as many in our country's "take" on the events this year of taking down monuments, their prospectus on police brutality (while inexcusable), does not mean that our country is "corrupt" not that it is unsalvageable or not worth taking the right stands for and appreciating.

That said, I do believe this is the greatest country in the world, as long as we still fight for the freedoms and the right, the morally necessary fights that we need to stand for in this country.

Taking our monuments down does not change our history, any more than my enjoying "Gone With The Wind" means that I am a bigot, who longs for the days of slavery.

I raised my daughters, with the knowledge that Scarlett was a "brat." But Robert E. Lee was no brat. He was a Southern gentleman, and he stood down to defend the state that he loved more than considering his own personal comforts.

He was later silent when the Yankees took over and destroyed his beloved home. If we had the forgiveness and forbearance that he practiced, the world would truly be a better place.