Letter: Don't throw away your vote
David Blankenship’s letter to the editor “Rat, roach or lasagna” published on September 19 is flawed in one significant respect. The letter’s premise is that if you are at a buffet that offers three choices (rat, roach or lasagna), and all of your friends insist you choose between rat and roach but your favorite food is lasagna, you should choose the lasagna because that is what you actually want.

His point is that you should vote Green Party if that’s what you prefer. The flaw is that if you are at a buffet and you choose the lasagna you actually get to eat the lasagna, but if you vote for the Green Party candidate in this year’s election (or any candidate other than the Democratic or Republican candidate), you will not end up with the result you desire. This election is too important to throw away your vote on a candidate who has no chance of winning.

DAVE COHAN

ROANOKE

