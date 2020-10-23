Letter: Don't tread on me

An important part of our American heritage is the Boston Tea Party. When the Bostonians were unfairly taxed, they took out their resentment with a “tea party” and jokingly filled the Boston harbor with crates of tea; the aroma filled the air.

In the founding years of our nation the tea party slogan “don't tread on me” became a reminder of our democracy - our own government by the people and for the people.

It disappoints me to see a “Don't Tread on Me” plate on a beautiful four-door truck. The owner probably helps his friends, neighbors and kinfolks.

Did the owner vote for Donald Trump? I pray that by now he has had second thoughts. We Americans have always carried our cherished “self-reliant individualism” a little too far. So now we are stuck with an ignorant, self-centered bully who has been a disaster as president. He and his cohorts, Steve Bannon, Mitch McConnell, William Barr and Vladimir Putin, are destroying our democracy and replacing it with a dictatorship.

We should all vote and defeat Trump. We can then rebuild our economy and our social programs, and we can certainly afford Medicare for All. We can once again be the “beacon city on a hill with opportunity and fairness for all.”

JOHN C. WINFREY

LEXINGTON