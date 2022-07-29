 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't use taxpayer money to pay for school vouchers

A message for the members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and the Montgomery County School Board: We are opposed to the use of any taxpayer money to support non-public education, including private schools, faith-oriented schools, home schools and charter schools.

Every effort should be made to support and improve public education. Montgomery County parents who wish to educate their children outside of the public education system should use their own resources.

John and Judith Bevans, Blacksburg

