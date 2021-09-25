Letter: Don't vote for Democrats

When Donald Trump was president his policies gave America energy independence for the first time in 70 years. He negotiated new pro-American trade agreements, brought back manufacturing jobs to America and created more than 5 million new jobs. He stood up to China’s trade cheating, something no other president had done, and gave American workers new pride and prosperity.

The Southern border was under control. North Korea quieted its saber-rattling. Trump destroyed ISIS, and brokered peace deals between Israel and five other Arab nations. Of course, if you live in the CNN-MSNBC bubble, you may have never heard of the Abraham Accords, for which Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

And now with Joe Biden what do we have? Canceled XL pipeline, thousands of jobs gone, we’re again begging OPEC for oil, southern border in shambles, 70,000 illegals per month walking in, crime and inflation on the rise. As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said, “I had no idea anyone alive could wreck the country as fast as Joe Biden has.”