Letter: Downsides of new energy technologies need to be reported

Regarding the Guest editorial by The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star, "Energy plan takes us back to coal" (Oct. 11): This certainly was a one-sided editorial. It embraces all futurism and the current media trend, but without stating what we would do to prevent the downsides, which it ignores. I’m not against new energy supplies, but there needs to be a plan for dealing with the negatives unavoidable with new energy generation.
- Downside one: Rate increases. Power companies do not exist out of altruism, and these “artificial persons” have rights, such as profit. The voters would rather have things as they now are, if change involves a large rate increase — which it will.
- Downside two: Extracting lithium and fabricating windmills are said to cause much pollution, which has not been dealt with by the media’s campaign to bulldoze those of us who mandate full disclosure. It’s either dishonest or propagandist.
- Downside three: Suppose we implement all these fine-sounding changes. India will continue to burn obscene amounts of charcoal; the neo-Soviets will continue their sloppy polluting incident to petroleum extraction; Poland obstinately clings to using brown lignite (which the EU cannot make them stop); China will use whatever coal-fired methods propel their economy forward at any cost. An example of priorities is that, since Russia has curtailed energy shipments to Europe, the Germans have gone not to nuclear power, but back to coal-generated power! So, our noble efforts will be in vain since Earth’s main polluters other than us (not to mention volcanoes), will continue to emit and thereby bring on warped climate patterns.
- Downside four: Wind turbines require barriers to avoid killing bats. Bats are quite necessary to eat great quantities of disease-transmitting insects.
The Fredericksburg paper “cleverly” covers its headlong campaign for sexy new energy generation by gluing it to Youngkin, thinking that everyone despises him. Well, the voters thought otherwise.
Dear media: Can we please have both sides on some issues? Yes, I know it’s not in the Democratic Party manual, but get real.
Robert A. Young, Roanoke County