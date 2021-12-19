Letter: Downtown Roanoke parking not welcoming to visitors

As I write, I am departing Roanoke, on Amtrak, for Boston. We are lucky to have this service!

But, and you knew there would be a but, parking for Amtrak in downtown Roanoke is another matter.

The payments kiosk in the designated garage would not take credit cards this morning. It would not take $20 bills. It would not take $10s. Only fives.

In addition the elevator in the garage has not functioned for months, the stairwell reeks of urine, and the parking spots are so poorly marked that I am still worried I parked in a reserved spot.

There were at least eight other folks in the garage experiencing all these delights with me at 5:50 a.m.! There was a phone number posted by the kiosk but no one answered.

Obviously, the operators of the garage think that they should be able to collect revenues, and tow the cars of those who don’t pay, but feel NO obligation to maintain the facilities. Shame on you, Roanoke!

Christopher Richter, Buchanan