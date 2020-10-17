Letter: Dr. Cameron Webb will keep fighting for us

It seems that at every step we are faced with a new reason to be alienated from our fellow Americans, specifically those of us in VA05. Like many of our neighbors, we work hard and do so to leave the world a better place for generations to come. Now, more than ever, it’s important to seek elected officials that stand beside us, accept us regardless of our walk of life, and are just as unapologetically authentic and go on to fight behind closed doors in the same way they do publicly.

In the VA05 we see children and professionals alike scrambling to gain access to high speed internet as many a bedroom or kitchen table is turned into a desk. But COVID-19 should not be the only reason our fellow Americans have access to the wealth of knowledge and opportunities awaiting on the world wide web. Dr. Cameron Webb has made this issue more visible than ever and is supporting solutions involving the FCC and USDA to invest right back into us. Having expanded broadband internet as a top priority, Dr. Webb is showing us that our children, businesses, patients, and families come first.