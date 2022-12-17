Letter: Early Alzheimer's need not destroy hope

Alzheimer’s need not destroy hope

While an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s dementia, did you know that another estimated 200,000 Americans under 65 (many in their 40s and 50s) can develop what is known as Younger/Early-Onset Alzheimer’s? Early Onset Alzheimer’s (EOA) tends to be more difficult to diagnose as health care providers generally don’t look for this disease in younger patients. I didn’t realize this was even a possibility until my husband’s diagnosis was confirmed.

The initial shock was overwhelming and at first it was easy to lose hope. But after the realization of what was happening to us settled in, we decided to put our effort into fighting this devastating disease. This is a progressive disease and while nothing will replace what my husband has already lost, there is always hope that new drugs will be developed to slow or even stop further progression. After researching our options, we applied and were accepted into a clinical trial six months ago for patients who are still in the early stages of EOA. While we don’t know if this trial will slow the progression, we do know that we are fighting to try to help both ourselves and future Alzheimer’s patients.