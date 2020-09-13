 Skip to main content
Letter: Early voting
Letter: Early voting

With election day readily approaching, I had concerns that compelled me to discuss my frustrations with the city registrar. I was enlightened after finding out that there were many days available for early voting. This factor alleviated the concerns I had about: the postal service removing their sorting machines and blue boxes along with the Trump-Putin relation.

Early voting will allow your ballot to be counted and of your choosing with no snags! In addition there will be no standing in long lines with people that are masked as well as unmasked.

In the city it is as simple as driving to 317 Kimball Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day between Sept.18 and Oct. 31. I don't expect to see you at the polls .........perhaps at Kimball Ave.

BLANCHE HAMDEN

ROANOKE

