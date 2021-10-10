 Skip to main content
Letter: Early voting

Dear to whom it may concern:

I am angry, frustrated and concerned over what Richmond has named Early Voting in the state of Virginia. I live in Montgomery County (precinct A-2) and there is no one named Early on the ballot. Just how in the world am I supposed to vote early when the there isn’t a single Early on the ballot!

I had attended high school with a few Early’s, and I worked with a few later in life.

They weren’t worth voting for then, and I doubt they are worth voting for now. What is going on in Richmond anyway? All this time and money being spent on people that aren’t even on the ballot and wouldn’t be worth voting for if they were!

An obvious waste of taxpayers money under a Democratic administration!

P. S. Don’t get your boxers in a knot, most people will get the joke. Those that don’t really aren’t worth the time it would take to explain.

Curtis Ray Cox Sr., Blacksburg

 

