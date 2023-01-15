Letter: Editorial misinterpreted voter sentiment

Please allow me to make a more accurate observation to the last paragraph of your Dec. 23 editorial “Multiple steps to tackle gun violence.”

The Times editorial stated that Republican and independent candidates (including me) made a case to voters that the gun violence prevention effort “should be directed toward boosting police — and this strategy proved a wipeout at the ballot box.”

Not exactly!

33,359 votes were cast for the winning three Democrats. But, 38,876 votes were cast for the three GOP or three independent candidates. Thus, more voters voted against the current mood on city council.

The problem was mathematical. Six eager opposition candidates (three Republican and three independent) wanted a change for the city, and a majority of the voters agreed, but the six opposition candidates divided the vote and lost. The Democrats were elected and now have nearly total control of the Roanoke City Council.

As I explained to my high school students in the U.S. government class that I teach at Roanoke Catholic (and taught six years at Virginia Western Community College), in this past November’s city council election, the majority got beat by the plurality!

David A. Bowers, Roanoke