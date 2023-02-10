Jillian Balow [Virginia's superintendent of public instruction] came to Richmond as a former elected superintendent of schools for the state of Wyoming.

Wyoming’s education system is similar in size to Virginia’s second-largest school system, Prince William County.

Looking at the Standards of Learning revisions for History and Social Sciences, it’s plain to see that her tenure here has gotten off to a rocky start.

Not only is the Virginia Department of Education out of legal compliance with the SOL revision timeline, Balow has opted for a rewrite of the standards of her own after promising the public she would be making minor edits to the proposed, heavily vetted, version from August 2021.

The first rewrite left out the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama while the second rewrite has kindergarten students making economic analysis via T-charts and Venn diagrams. This demonstrates a level of incompetence that could take the fourth-best education system in the United States and quickly turn it into one of the worst.

Granted, it’s difficult to make the leap from a small state school system to a much larger one, but it begs the question: Why did the Youngkin administration choose her?

If they were looking for a yes-person, they found one.

How many more versions of the history and social sciences revisions will citizens have to wade through while Balow learns on the job? She is obviously in over her head and should look for a new job before Virginia’s children pay the price for her incompetence.

Laura Bowman, Roanoke