Letter: Efficient vaccine administration program needed

To date, Virginia’s plan for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine has been woefully inadequate, and Virginians deserve better. Each day we delay getting this vaccine into the arms of our citizens, we add to the ever-increasing death toll.

Unfortunately the tiered system of eligible recipients of the vaccine only serves to further delay helping Virginians. Many people in group 1A have chosen not to be inoculated. Time is of the essence—move on to the other groups.

I am not just criticizing. I am also offering suggestions for improvement for Virginia’s plan. I believe we should:

1. Merge the tiers (1A, 1B, and 1C) to expedite vaccine delivery

2. Operate the vaccine sites 24/7. People would rather show up for a 2 a.m. appointment than to spend the night in their car waiting in line for shots the next day as was reported in Florida.

3. Set up vaccination sites at locations that have a record of being able to get large numbers of people through quickly and efficiently by utilizing locations such as convention centers, sports arenas and polling places.

4. In addition to regular medical personnel, utilize citizens (retired nurses, paramedics, EMTs and military corpsmen) who have been trained to administer shots.